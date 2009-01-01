Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for stand up jet ski recomendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location North Dakota Posts 17 Looking for stand up jet ski recomendations Hello all, I purchased a kawi 300sx last summer and I began having issues with it right away. Found out the engine is scored and it needs a crank. I am going against putting over $1000 into this ski, and I am just going to move one and look for a better one. The problem is I live up in North Dakota and stand up jet skis around here are far and few between. I have the opportunity to purchase a 89 650sx for around $500. He states that it needs a started and needs to be tuned. The body itself is sort of rough, what mechanically should I watch out for? My 300 was my first stand up, and now I am looking for something more refined, more powerful, and parts are easy to get. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,833 Re: Looking for stand up jet ski recomendations Best thing I can tell you if you dont want a project, find a nice minty stock one. One that has been well cared for. If you go for the $500 dollar one, make sure the electrical system has not been tampered with. If you see any crimp connectors or wire nuts, walk away. Check the compression, at sea level it should be around 150psi. Also check for major slop in the pole, and condition of the pump and impeller. All 650s are old enough that the crank seals need replacement. That will need to be done to have a reliable starting and running motor. Otherwise, I have a good condition 300sx motor for sale. $200+shipping. Has perfect compression and runs. PM me if you are interested.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jafaboy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules