  Today, 11:15 AM #1
    yieldsign27
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    North Dakota
    Posts
    17

    Looking for stand up jet ski recomendations

    Hello all, I purchased a kawi 300sx last summer and I began having issues with it right away. Found out the engine is scored and it needs a crank. I am going against putting over $1000 into this ski, and I am just going to move one and look for a better one. The problem is I live up in North Dakota and stand up jet skis around here are far and few between. I have the opportunity to purchase a 89 650sx for around $500. He states that it needs a started and needs to be tuned. The body itself is sort of rough, what mechanically should I watch out for? My 300 was my first stand up, and now I am looking for something more refined, more powerful, and parts are easy to get.
  Today, 11:21 AM #2
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,833

    Re: Looking for stand up jet ski recomendations

    Best thing I can tell you if you dont want a project, find a nice minty stock one. One that has been well cared for. If you go for the $500 dollar one, make sure the electrical system has not been tampered with. If you see any crimp connectors or wire nuts, walk away. Check the compression, at sea level it should be around 150psi. Also check for major slop in the pole, and condition of the pump and impeller. All 650s are old enough that the crank seals need replacement. That will need to be done to have a reliable starting and running motor. Otherwise, I have a good condition 300sx motor for sale. $200+shipping. Has perfect compression and runs. PM me if you are interested.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
