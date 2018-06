Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 900 Engine Complete - Carbs/ebox/manifolds #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 22 Posts 108 Kawasaki 900 Engine Complete - Carbs/ebox/manifolds Complete engine. Has carbs, manifolds, all electrical, and ebox included. Reads 100 -/+ 2 psi in each hole. Looks like bottom end was rebuilt at some point.









$900













34603301_1925095404180874_784685113320407040_n.jpg34692321_1925095367514211_4737759560721235968_n.jpg34649078_1925095487514199_6691708920051793920_n.jpg local pick up or add shipping

