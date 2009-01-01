Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 F12x still showing Code 13 HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location NYC Posts 1 2005 F12x still showing Code 13 HELP! I recently purchased a 05 F12x Turbo ARX1200T3 and it rode really well when purchased. threw it the next day and it was riding great for about 3 hours.i winterized it. summarized it added some seafoam, new fuel and hit the water. it was riding well then i got the f1 code and beeping. i pulled it out siphon th fuel out , new fuel and now i keep getting F1 Code 13 fuel injector #2. i ordered a new injector replaced it. checked the wiring it looks solid in good condition. i installed 4 new spark plugs as well. can't seem to figure out what it is. any ideas greatly apprecaited! Last edited by mqfresh; Today at 01:18 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

