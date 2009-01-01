pxctoday

  Today, 01:13 AM
    mqfresh
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    NYC
    Posts
    1

    2005 F12x still showing Code 13 HELP!

    I recently purchased a 05 F12x Turbo ARX1200T3 and it rode really well when purchased. threw it the next day and it was riding great for about 3 hours.i winterized it. summarized it added some seafoam, new fuel and hit the water. it was riding well then i got the f1 code and beeping. i pulled it out siphon th fuel out , new fuel and now i keep getting F1 Code 13 fuel injector #2. i ordered a new injector replaced it. checked the wiring it looks solid in good condition. i installed 4 new spark plugs as well. can't seem to figure out what it is. any ideas greatly apprecaited!
    Last edited by mqfresh; Today at 01:18 AM.
