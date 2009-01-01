pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:21 PM #1
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    WI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,246

    need a 97 stx 900 impeller and advice

    does any one have a stock one ?solas callsl for a 10-24 can I repitch my solas 13-18 to get to work?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:32 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,057

    Re: need a 97 stx 900 impeller and advice

    Is it a swirl type ? Or just overlap
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:13 PM #3
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    WI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,246

    Re: need a 97 stx 900 impeller and advice

    over lap
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)

  1. jrddillon

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 