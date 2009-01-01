Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 99 Seadoo GSX RFI VTS issue. NEED HELP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Brighton, MI Posts 45 99 Seadoo GSX RFI VTS issue. NEED HELP So I know this is a common problem and I'm sure someone can give me some more insight on here.

I have a customers 99 GSX RFI that was dropped off a couple hours ago complaing of smoke and popping fuses.

The ski does start up and run!



After looking at it I have basically come to the conclusion that the VTS module is fried.

in the MPEM compartment, the last fuse on the bottom is labled as SPR(spare). It is a 20amp fuse. He gave it to me with no fuse in this location. When I had put a fuse in this location it immediately causes smoke to come from the VTS module in the back and then pops a 25amp fuse in the starter relay box.

When I disconnect both harness's from the VTS module and plug back in the fuse, there is no smoke and no fuses pop. This makes me assume the module is fried and needs replacing.

I jumpered the VTS motor to be able to put it in a neutral spot. Out of curiousty I hooked the VTS harness back up and put the 20amp fuse next to the MPEM in and it caused the motor to start putting the trim down until it couldnt go down anymore and was loading up the motor, then I pulled the fuse. So I'm going to make the assumption that the VTS is shorted and causing too much strain on the motor/module and causing it to smoke. So again I would assume the module is the issue and needs replacing.

My bigger question is WHY is the fuse thats labled SPR(spare) the one thats causing the VTS to constantly run and the issues? Is it possible that this was not labled correctly for this exact model? or is it possible that the MPEM is the one with the short and causing constant power to the VTS making it overload?



I'm stumped with this one and could use some advice before I go ahead and have him buy a VTS Module when it's actually the MPEM. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2008 Location Central Oregon Age 44 Posts 1,642 Re: 99 Seadoo GSX RFI VTS issue. NEED HELP VTS is a 7.5a fuse. Putting a 25a fuse in there is not good. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Brighton, MI Posts 45 Re: 99 Seadoo GSX RFI VTS issue. NEED HELP Yes from previous knowledge the VTS is a 7.5amp fuse. You are correct. It was given to me with a 25amp fuse in that spot. Well what I assume is that spot. The ski had no power at all after that fuse was popped So I just assumed it was a main fuse for the batter but I did not trace the wires for that fuse at that time because I usually don't let fuses pop more than once. In my profession, one fuse is over $150. (you learn quick) #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Brighton, MI Posts 45 Re: 99 Seadoo GSX RFI VTS issue. NEED HELP It was given to me with a 1amp, 20amp, and 25amo fuse in the rear e-box.

