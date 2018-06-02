pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:46 PM #1
    Bryan2286
    New from Alabama

    Hey guys new here from Alabama (War Eagle) I own a 2005 Honda aquatrax R12x. I have owned my honda the last 5 years now hope to talk with y'all soon
    Here's my honda
  2. Today, 03:59 PM #2
    scottw090
    Re: New from Alabama

    Where do you ride? welcome to the forum, War Eagle.
  3. Today, 04:18 PM #3
    Bryan2286
    Re: New from Alabama

    Lake Harding, Lake Martin are the only two places I've been so far I'm always down to ride somewhere new.
