Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2017 SXR 1500 package deal $8500.00 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Oklahoma Posts 27 2017 SXR 1500 package deal $8500.00 Low hour 2017 sxr1500, original owner in like new condition. Has blowsion pole setup, jettrim mat, skat top loader grate, stock pole included. Also comes with 2017 single ski trailer and stand. $8500.00 firm cash no trades. Give me a call if interested 405.473.343420180520_093552.jpg Attached Images 20180520_092921.jpg (6.31 MB, 9 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2002 Location West Hartford, CT Age 49 Posts 897 Re: 2017 SXR 1500 package deal $8500.00 good deal. GLWS 05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite

86 JS 550 #94 Vintage 550 Class Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules