Flywheel installation. Ive just got the engine back in after doing the crank seals.

So when I removed the flywheel it popped off. I wrestled with it

but couldnt get it off, front seal was ok, so I only did the rear seals.

I fashioned a 25mm socket with some washers to push the flywheel

back on. It sould of gone back on by now and I dont want to

over tighten or beak anything. Maybe it has gone back on just didnt

pop sound like it did on removal. I want to close it up but Im not 100%

if its in properly.



And they dont talk about it or where is should sit. (Clymer)

