Flywheel installation.
Ive just got the engine back in after doing the crank seals.
So when I removed the flywheel it popped off. I wrestled with it
but couldnt get it off, front seal was ok, so I only did the rear seals.
I fashioned a 25mm socket with some washers to push the flywheel
back on. It sould of gone back on by now and I dont want to
over tighten or beak anything. Maybe it has gone back on just didnt
pop sound like it did on removal. I want to close it up but Im not 100%
if its in properly.
And they dont talk about it or where is should sit. (Clymer)
Its flush with the case at the moment.
