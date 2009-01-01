Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Daytona 770 Phantom driveshaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Vancouver, WA Posts 9 Daytona 770 Phantom driveshaft Hey guys!



I have a 1996 Daytona 770 thats chewed up the splines on the driveshaft and I've been in search of a replacement. The problem is I have the variant thats splined on both ends and the only shafts I can find are threaded on one end, splined on the other. Do you guy have any idea where I can find another double splined shaft? it looks like this https://jetskipartsguy.com/shop/1996...-0675-098-_95/.



Other option would be to "upgrade" to the threaded type and change my motor/shaft coupler but I have no idea if that would fit length-wise. My old shaft is 20 3/4". This would be something like what I would have to buy to upgrade https://www.ebay.com/itm/NEW-Tigersh...ty!98682!US!-1.



Also ebay is running a 20% off everything sale today so maybe hopefullly I'll be able to figure this out today.



