Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 SC running great at idle, bogs down with any throttle applied #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 37 Posts 5 Kawasaki 650 SC running great at idle, bogs down with any throttle applied Hello Everyone!



So I have an early 90's Kawasaki Sport Cruiser with a stock 650/38mm carb on it. When I bought it, it had been sitting for quite some time, but ran really well. Then it began bogging down and you'd have to feather the throttle to get it up to speed. Now, it will idle all day long really nice, but immediately bogs down when throttle is applied, to the point the motor doesn't even rev above idle. Below is what I have done so far and I'm really out of ideas. I've pulled/replaced the plugs several times and they are always wet, which makes me wonder if it could still be a fuel delivery issue? If it was running lean or starved for gas, would the plugs be dry? Also, I have a primer installed in it as well and I blast in some additional gas, it doesnt rev any higher and if anything, bogs down more. Initially the carb was set with the idle mixture adjustment 2 revolutions open and high mixture set at 1 revolution open. I set them back to 5/8 rev for idle, 1 rev for high, which were the book specs and saw no change. Also, since the issue predates the carb rebuild, I dont believe the adjustments are a factor in the issue.



Carb removed/rebuild by a shop

All fuel lines replaced and external inline filter added

Checked compression, 135psi in both cylinders

Pump drive removed and rebuild



Any help or ideas would be greatly appreciated!!



Thanks!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules