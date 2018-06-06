pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:41 AM #1
    WhiskeyD
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    235

    787 TDR waterbox

    787 TDR water box from a 96 XP, will fit 97-99 SPX as well.

  2. Today, 01:06 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    45
    Posts
    11,998

    Re: 787 TDR waterbox

    Price? And in out diameter please.
    Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 01:07 PM.
