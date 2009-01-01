Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone in DFWmetroplex have a sxr #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 38 Posts 153 Anyone in DFWmetroplex have a sxr Looking to meet up and ride our x2 with anyone with a sxr, and or rent a sxr for a day.

Need to ride one before purchasing.

Txt, call , private msg or email. Pm for number or with your contact info please. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules