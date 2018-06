Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Plugs and piston tops black #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 53 Posts 809 Blog Entries 1 Plugs and piston tops black 96 xp

Moderately built.



Domes are clean wit no damage at all.

Piston tops are blackish, but no damage.

Plugs are very dark.



What are these indications of?

Too rich?



Engine was overheating due to the jet I put in the head pipe being completely blocked.

What is the advantage of putting in a jet, reducing the water from a 1/2" to such a minute opening as a 150 jet...? This is the 3rd time is clogged and overheated. It's a Rossier pipe, and that's what's recommended.

20180605_171904.jpg20180605_171938.jpg20180605_183042.jpg



Jetting is...

145m

75p

2.0

95 gm



1 1/2 low speed

1 1/4. High speed



110-115 mid pipe

05 GSXR 1000 #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kansas Age 31 Posts 216 Re: Plugs and piston tops black On my Spec2 I run clear visu filters before the water injection jets. I like the FF401C. Do not get the sintered bronze ones. They plug too fast.



The Jets are to limit water in the injection points, allowing you to alter the pipe temp.



Its normal for there to be some buildup on the Pistons. What you want is a nice clean ring around the edge called piston wash.

You may be a little lean on the jetting.



You may be a little lean on the jetting.

Someone will have to chime in on Rossier tuning. I'm not familiar with them.

Ask him... What would Chuck Norris do? #5 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 53 Posts 809 Blog Entries 1 Re: Plugs and piston tops black My pilot jet might be lean? I thought if it were too lean, my plugs would be ashen or white, rather than the charcoal they are. And I think the low speed screws were out easily a half turn past the recommended 1.5

I'll put in new plugs, test comp, and rebuild the Raves. They're oozing like they do.



Thanks Keno, I'll put a filter in that line and get a new jet.

