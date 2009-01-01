pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:09 PM
    woodsrider40
    Exhaust manifold pipe coming loose

    This is a 2001 GTX 941. I am having trouble keeping the exhaust manifold pipe from loosing up after 15-30 of riding on a friend ski. He got this with a bad top end which he did replace it. He wanted me to check over to make sure if anything needs fix, I Alined the motor, rebuild the carbs, replace exhaust bushings and replace the exhaust manifold after the second time it came loose. This happen 4 times. I'm thinking the case may have been split at one time and got the balancer off. It does shake a little more at idel then what I have seen but it runs good and seems smooth when throttle up. The top pipe bolts loosen up every time. I have checked over just about all I can think of. Hope one of you can tell me what it might be. I did check the motor mounts and all seem good.
    94 SPX
    96XP
  Yesterday, 11:20 PM
    jlunde
    Re: Exhaust manifold pipe coming loose

    try using grade 8 lock washers, and torque the bolts to spec....also get some HIGH HEAT loctite (not to be confused with HIGH STRENGTH)
  Today, 12:07 AM
    Keno
    Re: Exhaust manifold pipe coming loose

    The recommended Loctite 243 is rated to 360 degrees Fahrenheit. So should be fine. 246 is 450, and 2422 is 650 but expensive.
    Maybe double check the alignment and inspect the motor mounts and bolts. Replace any lock washers that have flattened.
    96 xp - not stock
    RCW Brawler

    Braap!!
