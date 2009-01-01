This is a 2001 GTX 941. I am having trouble keeping the exhaust manifold pipe from loosing up after 15-30 of riding on a friend ski. He got this with a bad top end which he did replace it. He wanted me to check over to make sure if anything needs fix, I Alined the motor, rebuild the carbs, replace exhaust bushings and replace the exhaust manifold after the second time it came loose. This happen 4 times. I'm thinking the case may have been split at one time and got the balancer off. It does shake a little more at idel then what I have seen but it runs good and seems smooth when throttle up. The top pipe bolts loosen up every time. I have checked over just about all I can think of. Hope one of you can tell me what it might be. I did check the motor mounts and all seem good.