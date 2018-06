Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 12f oil coming out of head cover bolt #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location virginia Posts 20 2003 12f oil coming out of head cover bolt got the 2003 started. The engine looks like old faithful? I currently have oil coming out of the front head cover bolt area. Looks like it is coming out at the head of the bolt. How long do the head cover bolt o-rings last? figuring to replace all of them if one is failing.



