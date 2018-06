Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Mint Condition CDK 28mm (Fresh rebuild) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location H816 Posts 58 Mint Condition CDK 28mm (Fresh rebuild) I am selling a mint condition CDK 28mm off a 650sx. It has a fresh OEM rebuild kit installed on it, so just bolt it on and let her rip.



Let me know if you have any questions.



I am asking $50 plus shipping and paypal fees

If it's nice like you said $50 tmd i take it.

1998 KAW SXI PRO

1996 KAW SXI : Hydro Turf, Hot Products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock Sold 3/9/16

1990 KAW 550SX : Skat Trak, Hot products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock

