Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 Aluminum Hand Pole #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 24 Posts 861 440/550 Aluminum Hand Pole I've been hanging on to this for a while but decided it's time to sell it. Aluminum hand pole for a 440/550, I believe it is a MMF. It's in pretty good shape. It has a couple small dings in the top of it and it could use a good cleaning and a fresh polish. Hard to find piece. Looking to get $275 plus shipping. Thanks.20180605_202453.jpg20180605_202506.jpg20180605_202519.jpg20180605_202538.jpg 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules