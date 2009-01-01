|
Resident Guru
any aftermarket 1100 heads for sale ?
any aftermarket 1100 heads for sale ? or Mike from Optima still around? bought stuff from him before at great deals.
Frequent Poster
Re: any aftermarket 1100 heads for sale ?
I've got a cool head with pump gas domes in good condition. I can take pics if you're interested in it
Resident Guru
Re: any aftermarket 1100 heads for sale ?
sure let me see it . pm me to keep away the parts snakes
