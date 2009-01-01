|
|
-
Throttle/choke cable bracket for keihin carb needed
I have a 650 kawi trying to switch out the stock arrestor, to a prok, only problem is stock bracket mounts to the stroke arrestor, looking for a bracket for the choke and throttle cables .
-
Re: Throttle/choke cable bracket for keihin carb needed
Sx x2 or ts probably will help clarify type of ski
-
Re: Throttle/choke cable bracket for keihin carb needed
X2, didnt think it really mattered sorry
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- BLRider
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules