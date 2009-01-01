pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:19 PM #1
    mudhen1970
    mudhen1970 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    orange,texas
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8

    Throttle/choke cable bracket for keihin carb needed

    I have a 650 kawi trying to switch out the stock arrestor, to a prok, only problem is stock bracket mounts to the stroke arrestor, looking for a bracket for the choke and throttle cables .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:25 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    125

    Re: Throttle/choke cable bracket for keihin carb needed

    Sx x2 or ts probably will help clarify type of ski
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:19 PM #3
    mudhen1970
    mudhen1970 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    orange,texas
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8

    Re: Throttle/choke cable bracket for keihin carb needed

    X2, didnt think it really mattered sorry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. BLRider

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 