Throttle/choke cable bracket for keihin carb needed

I have a 650 kawi trying to switch out the stock arrestor, to a prok, only problem is stock bracket mounts to the stroke arrestor, looking for a bracket for the choke and throttle cables .

Sx x2 or ts probably will help clarify type of ski

X2, didnt think it really mattered sorry

