2003 Waverunner XLT1200 Value
Hi all,
I got the above as part of package deal. I'm looking to sell it because I don't have a use for a three seater. I'm not sure on its value and was hoping you fine folks can help. It starts up without any issue. Below are the stats and what I know could use a some work.
Compression - 120/120/120
192.5 hours
Last registered in Maryland
FWD/Reverse cable needs to be replaced (currently frozen)
No right side mirror
D-plate/chip mod
Will need a battery
Nada puts it at a value of $2,900 and KBB at $2,000. I need the trailer so it would just be the ski. I'm in Southeastern PA. Your suggestions on an appropriate value are much appreciated.
Thanks!
Matt
