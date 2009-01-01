Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Waverunner XLT1200 Value #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 49 2003 Waverunner XLT1200 Value Hi all,



I got the above as part of package deal. I'm looking to sell it because I don't have a use for a three seater. I'm not sure on its value and was hoping you fine folks can help. It starts up without any issue. Below are the stats and what I know could use a some work.



Compression - 120/120/120

192.5 hours

Last registered in Maryland

FWD/Reverse cable needs to be replaced (currently frozen)

No right side mirror

D-plate/chip mod

Will need a battery



Nada puts it at a value of $2,900 and KBB at $2,000. I need the trailer so it would just be the ski. I'm in Southeastern PA. Your suggestions on an appropriate value are much appreciated.



Thanks!

