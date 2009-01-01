Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 XLT 800 starter "clunks" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Tallahassee Age 38 Posts 2 04 XLT 800 starter "clunks" Ski is an 04 XLT 800. Had it out on the lake two days ago, and it was running as well as it ever does. Then turned it off for 15 minutes, and when I went to restart it just made a loud clunk and the engine wouldn't turn over.



First tried another battery (actually two other known good batteries) and got the same thing.

I had a spare starter, so I swapped that out and it is still doing the same thing.



The clunk noise is coming from the starter motor. Feels like it is engaging the flywheel but not able to turn it over.

Pulled the grate off and was able to turn the pump shaft by hand maybe 180 degrees. The pistons are moving when I do this (so I guess the motor is not seized?).



Any help diagnosing this would be much appreciated.

(wondering if something is jammed up with the Bendix?) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules