|
|
-
2001 GTX DI water leak
I have found a lot of water in the hull and putting it on the trailer I noticed that it was coming from what I think is the compressor silencer that is mounted on the left side of the jet pump transom, it has what looks like a big nut and a hole without threads in it, the hoses look like they are good going to it.
Any thoughts?
-
Re: 2001 GTX DI water leak
And I replaced the carbon seal because I thought that is what was leaking.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules