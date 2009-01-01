pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:57 PM #1
    dodgem18
    dodgem18 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Surprise, AZ
    Age
    61
    Posts
    3

    2001 GTX DI water leak

    I have found a lot of water in the hull and putting it on the trailer I noticed that it was coming from what I think is the compressor silencer that is mounted on the left side of the jet pump transom, it has what looks like a big nut and a hole without threads in it, the hoses look like they are good going to it.

    Any thoughts?
    Re: 2001 GTX DI water leak

    And I replaced the carbon seal because I thought that is what was leaking.
