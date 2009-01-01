Everything was pulled from a running 650SX all prices are OBO and include free shipping. I don't check this as often as I should so it is best to text me (sean) four1three two8one 7six7four. Have a full ski I am still working through, reach out if your looking for anything inparticular!
Skat Trak #5 (15 degree pitch) - $85
Shortblock no head (cases, crank, pistons and cylinders) spins, can send video - $250
Pump Vein with bearings and shaft spins freely - $70
Driveshaft w/ coupler - $35
Reduction and steering nozzle - $40
Stock Rideplate with custom fins - $50
Water Box with hoses and clamps - $60
Stock Gas Tank with fuel pickup and cap - $55
