    650SX Part out! skat prop, shortblock, pump etc

    Everything was pulled from a running 650SX all prices are OBO and include free shipping. I don't check this as often as I should so it is best to text me (sean) four1three two8one 7six7four. Have a full ski I am still working through, reach out if your looking for anything inparticular!

    Skat Trak #5 (15 degree pitch) - $85
    Shortblock no head (cases, crank, pistons and cylinders) spins, can send video - $250
    Pump Vein with bearings and shaft spins freely - $70
    Driveshaft w/ coupler - $35
    Reduction and steering nozzle - $40
    Stock Rideplate with custom fins - $50
    Water Box with hoses and clamps - $60
    Stock Gas Tank with fuel pickup and cap - $55

    IMG_4119.JPGIMG_4116.JPGIMG_4113.JPGIMG_4112.JPGIMG_4109.JPGIMG_4110.JPGIMG_4123.JPGIMG_4120.JPGIMG_4117.JPGIMG_4124.JPGIMG_4059.JPGIMG_4061.JPGIMG_4062.JPGIMG_4064.JPGIMG_4063.JPGIMG_4065.JPGIMG_4060.JPG
    Re: 650SX Part out! skat prop, shortblock, pump etc

    IMG_4137.JPGIMG_4138.JPGIMG_4139.JPGIMG_4135.JPGIMG_4130.JPGIMG_4134.JPG
