Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 650 TS #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Utah Posts 2 Parting out 650 TS Parting out a 1991 650 TS that has only been ran in freshwater. It is completely stock except for the mikuni SBN44 and west coast velocity stack. Has 130/130 compression at 4600 feet elevation, starts right up and runs great. Message me with what you need.





DSC_0427.jpgDSC_0429.jpgDSC_0430.jpgDSC_0433.jpgDSC_0434.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules