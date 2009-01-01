Thread: Prop for 750 x2

pxctoday

Prop for 750 x2

    CaliKawiX2
    Prop for 750 x2

    Last season I called impros for prop pitch recommendations for bottom end on my 650 with decent mods. They said a big hub hooker 9/15 would be my best option. So I got that along with a stuffer. Today I called and asked the same thing but this time I said it was for my 750 sp ported milled head for AV gas lightened flywheel dual sbn 44s sxr wet pipe 2 inch exhaust advanced timing bla bla. They said the same 9/15 hooker that I have. Don't you think that's under pitched?
    Mythenand
    Re: Prop for 750 x2

    Sorry to add on to your question but what is a hooker is it just another way to say big hub or something completely different because I️ just did a 750 sp swap as well with factory pipe and dual carbs I️ need to figure out what to run sorry for adding on to your question but thanks
