Thread: TS Help

I have an 89 TS, I replaced crank seals installed oil block off plate, crank case vent block off, rebuilt carb and external fuel pump new plugs. Runs fine on trailer won't run in water, will idle but won't rev at all. Bout ready to part it out if I can't figure it out. Any help would be appreciated.

What rebuild kit did you use for the carb?

its a cheap windrosa, I never use those on my keihin 550sx carbs but this one has the external fuel pump so I thought I could just use this one and it wouldn't be a big deal.

