Thread: TS Help

  Today, 09:36 PM #1
    big jimwat
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    red bluff
    Age
    45
    Posts
    385

    TS Help

    I have an 89 TS, I replaced crank seals installed oil block off plate, crank case vent block off, rebuilt carb and external fuel pump new plugs. Runs fine on trailer won't run in water, will idle but won't rev at all. Bout ready to part it out if I can't figure it out. Any help would be appreciated.
  Today, 10:19 PM #2
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,437

    Re: TS Help

    What rebuild kit did you use for the carb?
  Today, 10:50 PM #3
    big jimwat
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    red bluff
    Age
    45
    Posts
    385

    Re: TS Help

    its a cheap windrosa, I never use those on my keihin 550sx carbs but this one has the external fuel pump so I thought I could just use this one and it wouldn't be a big deal.
