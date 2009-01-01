Ok so my jetski is acting up. Ill launch get it started and itll run good for about 10-15 min then itll start to bog down when you give throttle and if you stay in it when it bogs down it will die but will idle completely fine all day long. Ive done everything from a compression test, replaced fuel pump, clean carb and replaced all cracked fuel lines. I have no idea what to do next does anyone have any ideas? Thank you