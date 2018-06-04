Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 SXR intake #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 45 Posts 2,574 800 SXR intake Up for sale is a good used 800 sxr mikuni intake. The crossover has been epoxy, which you could take out if you want.





$55.00 shipped Attached Images 20180604_182152.jpg (1.87 MB, 8 views)

20180604_182152.jpg (1.87 MB, 8 views) 20180604_182200.jpg (1.89 MB, 7 views)

20180604_182200.jpg (1.89 MB, 7 views) 20180604_182202.jpg (1.78 MB, 8 views) Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 06:33 PM .

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

