Thread: 800 SXR intake

|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
800 SXR intake
Up for sale is a good used 800 sxr mikuni intake. The crossover has been epoxy, which you could take out if you want.
$55.00 shipped
Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 06:33 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules