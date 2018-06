Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 R&D Ride Plate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2010 Location Sebring, Florida Posts 27 SXR 800 R&D Ride Plate Used SXR R&D Pro series ride plate $90 Plus Shipping and PP Fees.



Note---->>> This ride plate is designed to go with the R&D stealth pro series intake grate. It can be run with other intake grates but you will have a small gap that can be filled with silicone. I have the matching intake grate but it has be cut back to run with other ride plates. If anyone is interested in the intake as well I can send pictures but it is currently on the the ski. Attached Images MVIMG_20180329_132929.jpg (10.32 MB, 3 views)

