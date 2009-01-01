|
Hey all!
What I have is my wife's 1999 GSX RFI and my 1997 GSX.
What I am doing is building a back up engine for both.
What I have is a 1999 RFI bottom end.
What I will have is a set of carb jugs and RFI jugs set to the same new pistons.
I have the mag side set up that all I have to change is the cup and cover and I can switch back and fourth. As you can figure I can swap the jugs depending on which one I need it in.
My question is the PTO. Do I have to switch that depending, or can I use the the RFI PTO in the 1997 if needed?
I tried to remove the PTO from a rung out 1997 crank and it did not want to come off.
Thanks for your time with this question!
