PTOs on a 1999 787 RFI GSX and a 1997 787 GSX

Hey all!



What I have is my wife's 1999 GSX RFI and my 1997 GSX.



What I am doing is building a back up engine for both.



What I have is a 1999 RFI bottom end.



What I will have is a set of carb jugs and RFI jugs set to the same new pistons.



I have the mag side set up that all I have to change is the cup and cover and I can switch back and fourth. As you can figure I can swap the jugs depending on which one I need it in.





My question is the PTO. Do I have to switch that depending, or can I use the the RFI PTO in the 1997 if needed?



I tried to remove the PTO from a rung out 1997 crank and it did not want to come off.



The PTOs are the same.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

