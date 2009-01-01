pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:45 AM #1
    alex03
    Kawasaki 1100 or 900

    Looking for a complete kawasaki 1100 or 900 for an X2 swap let me know what you have and prices.
    Thanks Alex
  2. Today, 12:26 PM #2
    ncp546
    Re: Kawasaki 1100 or 900

    Alex, i have a 1100 motor and electronics. It will defiantly need a once over. PM Me, north of milwaukee.
    2014 Xscream DVX (PHP 916, PFP pipe, novi 48's, msd total loss, 155 skat mag)
  3. Today, 01:57 PM #3
    alex03
    Re: Kawasaki 1100 or 900

    Ncp546 pm you

    Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk
