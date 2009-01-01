|
Kawasaki 1100 or 900
Looking for a complete kawasaki 1100 or 900 for an X2 swap let me know what you have and prices.
Thanks Alex
Re: Kawasaki 1100 or 900
Alex, i have a 1100 motor and electronics. It will defiantly need a once over. PM Me, north of milwaukee.
Re: Kawasaki 1100 or 900
Ncp546 pm you
