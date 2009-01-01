|
|
-
STX-15f oil cooler on 2004 stx-12f block
As the title states. Can I put the 15f cooler that mounts on the oil filter boss on the 04 12f crankcase? I am fixing up a boat that was run in saltwater, the cooler is suspect, the steel lines are corroded to crap. If I am buying a new cooler I would rather put the style that goes down on the side of the block and not have those oil lines running alongside the engine.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules