Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX-15f oil cooler on 2004 stx-12f block #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 36 Posts 804 STX-15f oil cooler on 2004 stx-12f block As the title states. Can I put the 15f cooler that mounts on the oil filter boss on the 04 12f crankcase? I am fixing up a boat that was run in saltwater, the cooler is suspect, the steel lines are corroded to crap. If I am buying a new cooler I would rather put the style that goes down on the side of the block and not have those oil lines running alongside the engine. XI Sport

GP800R

X2

