Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1995 speedster to much fuel. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location TX Age 27 Posts 2 1995 speedster to much fuel. I recently bought a 1995 seadoo speedster with the twin 657x motors. It was non running when I bought it once I repaired the mpem took it out to the lake it ran good and idle all day but as soon as I throttle it up it would slowly die out as if out of fuel. It was happening with both motors but would always restart after dying. Took it home removed carbs and cleaned/checked everything to avoid a long story I had to replace the carbs on one engine. The engine with the new to me carbs fires right up but the old carbs I cleaned keep having a problem of when I try to start the engine it just keeps spitting fuel out the carbs. I have it all set per manual. Tested the pop off pressure and it's set to 21 so I'm not sure what else it could be. Also all fuel lines have been replaced. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 105 Re: 1995 speedster to much fuel. Does the engine with new to you carbs run properly now? If your dumping fuel, I think that points to needle and seat, did you rebuild with OEM parts?





Does the engine with new to you carbs run properly now? If your dumping fuel, I think that points to needle and seat, did you rebuild with OEM parts?

Whose carb kits did you use.

I have not fully rebuild them just took apart/inspected and checked the seal on the needle and seat and pop off pressure.

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

