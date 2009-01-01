|
|
-
750 bp base gasket question
Do I need to have a base gasket. I got some feed back from some friends that dont run a base gasket. They use a high quality head sealant. I have a x2 with 750 with a ada 28cc dome head. What sealant should I use or should I use a gasket or both?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 750 bp base gasket question
I've heard of people not using a base gasket and used sealant instead on 750 small pin. Like on no casting or low number stamping on cylinders like 20 or 22 just to really get that port timing lower. I used a base gasket on my small pin. But since u have bp I'd use a base gasket. Don't use both gasket or sealant
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules