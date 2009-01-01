pxctoday

  Today, 01:07 AM
    Peck3659
    Jun 2017
    Auburn, ca
    24

    750 bp base gasket question

    Do I need to have a base gasket. I got some feed back from some friends that dont run a base gasket. They use a high quality head sealant. I have a x2 with 750 with a ada 28cc dome head. What sealant should I use or should I use a gasket or both?
  Today, 01:23 AM
    CaliKawiX2
    Jul 2017
    Vacaville, Ca
    21
    75

    Re: 750 bp base gasket question

    I've heard of people not using a base gasket and used sealant instead on 750 small pin. Like on no casting or low number stamping on cylinders like 20 or 22 just to really get that port timing lower. I used a base gasket on my small pin. But since u have bp I'd use a base gasket. Don't use both gasket or sealant
