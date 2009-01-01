|
95 SPX wont run under load after carb rebuild
Just recently rebuild the carbs on my 95 spx, genuine mikuni kits with brand new needles and seats. Also replaced all of the fuel lines and even pulled out the fuel selector to clean it before reinstalling everything. The ski will start up and idle fine until the hose is turned on and then it bogs and dies under load unless there is starting fluid being introduced. Not sure if the rotary valve needs to be checked or if water is seeping into the cylinders.
Re: 95 SPX wont run under load after carb rebuild
If this is on the trailer then the impeller is not in the water and there is no load. After it dies, pull the spark plugs and look for water droplets.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
