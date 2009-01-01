Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 SPX wont run under load after carb rebuild #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Munster,indiana Age 32 Posts 160 95 SPX wont run under load after carb rebuild Just recently rebuild the carbs on my 95 spx, genuine mikuni kits with brand new needles and seats. Also replaced all of the fuel lines and even pulled out the fuel selector to clean it before reinstalling everything. The ski will start up and idle fine until the hose is turned on and then it bogs and dies under load unless there is starting fluid being introduced. Not sure if the rotary valve needs to be checked or if water is seeping into the cylinders. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,071 Re: 95 SPX wont run under load after carb rebuild If this is on the trailer then the impeller is not in the water and there is no load. After it dies, pull the spark plugs and look for water droplets. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



