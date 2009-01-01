pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:27 PM
    edobi21
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Munster,indiana
    Age
    32
    Posts
    160

    95 SPX wont run under load after carb rebuild

    Just recently rebuild the carbs on my 95 spx, genuine mikuni kits with brand new needles and seats. Also replaced all of the fuel lines and even pulled out the fuel selector to clean it before reinstalling everything. The ski will start up and idle fine until the hose is turned on and then it bogs and dies under load unless there is starting fluid being introduced. Not sure if the rotary valve needs to be checked or if water is seeping into the cylinders.
  Today, 12:11 AM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,071

    Re: 95 SPX wont run under load after carb rebuild

    If this is on the trailer then the impeller is not in the water and there is no load. After it dies, pull the spark plugs and look for water droplets.
