1997 Tigershark Daytona 770 stock carb settings

Hey guys ive been looking around for the stock carb settings for my ski but i cant seem to find consistent info. SBT website says stock should be 2.0 needle and seat with 65 gram spring and 16psi pop off pressure. Can anyone confirm this? i need new needle and seat for my carbs but the ones i took out at 1.2 not 2.0 if anyone has a link to the 97' manual or if you know for sure what the stock specs are lmk that would be great.

