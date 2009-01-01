pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:31 PM
    candysucker
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    96

    Wet carb base gasket

    Hey all!

    js550 with OE 44mm intake manifold + sbn44.

    I've observed during carb tuning (removal of carb to rejet) that my base gasket is wet with fuel. I believe this is an indication of it not sealing/leaking?

    Up until now, I've purchased all my base gaskets via eBay through "river ready". Are these up to snuff? Anyone have recommendations on optimal carb base gaskets?
  Yesterday, 10:50 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    798

    Re: Wet carb base gasket

    Dress both sides of the Gasket with 1211 or Motoseal and then install it.
