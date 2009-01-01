Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wet carb base gasket #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 96 Wet carb base gasket Hey all!



js550 with OE 44mm intake manifold + sbn44.



I've observed during carb tuning (removal of carb to rejet) that my base gasket is wet with fuel. I believe this is an indication of it not sealing/leaking?



Up until now, I've purchased all my base gaskets via eBay through "river ready". Are these up to snuff? Anyone have recommendations on optimal carb base gaskets? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 798 Re: Wet carb base gasket Dress both sides of the Gasket with 1211 or Motoseal and then install it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules