|
|
-
Wet carb base gasket
Hey all!
js550 with OE 44mm intake manifold + sbn44.
I've observed during carb tuning (removal of carb to rejet) that my base gasket is wet with fuel. I believe this is an indication of it not sealing/leaking?
Up until now, I've purchased all my base gaskets via eBay through "river ready". Are these up to snuff? Anyone have recommendations on optimal carb base gaskets?
-
I dream skis
Re: Wet carb base gasket
Dress both sides of the Gasket with 1211 or Motoseal and then install it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules