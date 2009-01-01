Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 fx ho #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location US Age 39 Posts 1 2005 fx ho So I took my Jetski out this weekend for the first time this year. Since I am the worst with batteries, I just ran and bought a new one, added some fuel cleaner and it started up great. Launched it it was purring like a kitten, was so excited to be back on the water!. Then after going thru the incredibly long wake zone, I took off and it got up to speed and then the warning light came on and it started beeping. I shut it off and tried again. Got up to 40 and then it dropped down to 20 and that was it..warning light came back on and I shut it down and towed it in. Today I got a good look at all of my oil in the bottom and opened the engine cover to see oil inside...is it dead forever...Can I do anything or do I have to take it in to the dealer? I don't know anything about them because it has run great until now. Bought it brand new in 2005...any ideas?



