Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 05 F12 wont crank #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 353 05 F12 wont crank I just bought an 05 F12 non turbo and the guy said he was riding it and it just died. After he got home he said it would crank but not run. Said he took it to Myrtle beach and they told him the throttle body needed replaced. I looked at the ski and he just put in the battery after charging it and it wont crank. It just fast clicks kinda like a dead car battery sounds when you turn the key. Where should I start in diagnosing this? Can I try going straight to the starter to see if it will crank or is that a bad idea?





