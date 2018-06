Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: zxi1100 starter grinding with plugs in. Turns over fine w/out plugs. #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,985 Blog Entries 1 zxi1100 starter grinding with plugs in. Turns over fine w/out plugs. Replaced bendix, stator, flywheel and starter.



When I try and start her with even 1 plug in, the starter grinds. But with plugs out she will turn over no problem. I poured some oil in through the plug holes and turned her over by hand to make sure she had plenty of lube. Tried another starter and same issue. Battery is fully charged and fairly new. Any ideas? Bendix? I really do not want to try and pull off the flywheel in the hull. =/ triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,112 Re: zxi1100 starter grinding with plugs in. Turns over fine w/out plugs. Cheap aftermarket starter,bendix will do that

