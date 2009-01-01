Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha XL800 Waverunner 3 seater- mechanics special! - $800 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 331 2001 Yamaha XL800 Waverunner 3 seater- mechanics special! - $800 ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE REPLYING OR BIDDING***

2001 Yamaha XL800 3 passenger waverunner ( jetski ) CLEAN, CLEAR FLORIDA TITLE and currently registered in my name.



Was traded to PO for payment owed so I don't know much about the ski. The midshaft bearing was locked so I was going to part it out.



I pulled the motor forward to see if motor was locked. it wasn't. Spun smooth and freely with no noise or binding. Not knowing the history, I lubed the cylinders, cleaned all the connections in the ebox, hooked her up to an external fuel source and she fired right up.



I wanted to move the motor back in place to hook the exhaust and waterbox back up, so I cut the seized midshaft off. hooked everything back up, she fired right up, but had a ticking noise. Ran a compression check to see if the motor itself was bad, and it came back at an even 120/120 PSI on both cylinders, which is perfect on the 800 Power Valve motors. next step was to check the power valve pins, which are a known point of failure on these motors. Allegedly the valves come loose from the pins and rest on the piston and can make noise/rattle/mess with performance, etc... so people install "wave eater clips" ($18.00) as an upgrade.



I was told that the Power Valves could be accessed without removing the exhaust or pulling motor...well, I tried and it is absolutely impossible. The exhaust has to be removed, and if I do that, I like to clean all the mating surfaces, clean everything, etc.

Which I am not about to do right now. Already have too many projects on my plate.

The motor isn't bolted back in, and it may even just be a vibrating noise from loose motor mounts. not sure. could be something simple..

So, if you have time and are handy and familiar with these skis, here is a list of what I THINK it would need and you'll have a fine running ski:



-New Midshaft/Intermediate shaft and housing: excellent used ones on ebay from $51 to $85 ($85.00) ebay (free shipping on most)

- Exhaust and/or engine pulled, inspect power valves and install Wave eater clips ( $18.00) google: Wave Eater Clips

- I would pull both the gas and oil tank, clean them and refill

-Run new fuel line (not sure it needs it, but I run new line on any used ski I get) ($20.00) ebay or Blowsion.com

-Needs a new battery (I have a core I can give you for when you buy one) ($50.00) ebay

-New silicone MSD spark plug boots and clips (old ones were not looking good) ($10.00) ebay or JetskiSolutions.com

-New driver and passenger seat cover material-available in 2 tone or 25 different colors ($69.99) ebay seller: joemama1931

-Could use a thorough cleaning

-without knowing the history or condition of the oil pump, I would buy a block off plate and run premix. your call



As it sits, the motor is loose in the hull, although connected, so besides what needs to be done above:

Ebox is connected, but gasket and cover will need to be put back on

motor mount shims will need to be reinstalled (I have each shim labeled and separated from when I moved motor)



Body looks to be solid with no major cracks or fiberglass damage

the traction mats/turf appears to be in good shape

has reverse and it WORKS

has tilt steering

has Yamaha QSTS trim system with 5 positions.

has storage compartment up front

small glove box in front of driver

storage box/cooler under passenger seat

the digital dash/display DOES work and function. (since I was using an external fuel source, it was in warning mode, but still works)

has clean Florida Title in my name in hand.

No Trailer



So for a total of $253.00 in parts, some labor and some elbow grease, not a bad ski for around $1,000.00 total investment

First come, First served, I have this item listed locally as well, and reserve the right to end the auction early at any time. I will not take payments, trades or hold it until you get your Christmas bonus check.

I will ship at BUYER'S EXPENSE AND COORDINATION.. I will not contact multiple shipping companies, etc...been there, done that. I will help load it onto a truck, but it weighs about 700lbs and is about 10 feet in length, so keep that in mind when thinking of shipping.

Item is being sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS, with NO Warranty expressed, written or implied.

I will accept US POSTAL MONEY ORDER or PAYPAL. Buyer to Pay ALL FEES associated with PayPal.

