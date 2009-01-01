|
1995 TigerShark Monte Carlo carb setting
I bought a TS Monte Carlo and I need to adjust the carb, in the service manual says low 1 and high 1, went to SBT.com and it says low 1 hush no adjustment, what should I do and what does it mean by no adjustment, do u just close the high to 0. Any help will be great, thanks
Re: 1995 TigerShark Monte Carlo carb setting
High no adjustment on sbt website
