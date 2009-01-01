pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:08 AM #1
    Fonchy
    Fonchy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Goldston mc
    Age
    50
    Posts
    2

    1995 TigerShark Monte Carlo carb setting

    I bought a TS Monte Carlo and I need to adjust the carb, in the service manual says low 1 and high 1, went to SBT.com and it says low 1 hush no adjustment, what should I do and what does it mean by no adjustment, do u just close the high to 0. Any help will be great, thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:30 AM #2
    Fonchy
    Fonchy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Goldston mc
    Age
    50
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1995 TigerShark Monte Carlo carb setting

    High no adjustment on sbt website
    Last edited by Fonchy; Today at 11:31 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Fonchy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 