Kawasaki 440 Engine Parts For Sale - Cylinder, Head, Cases, Flywheel, Cover
I have a few old parts from a Kawasaki 440 to sell. I have a cylinder with a stock bore, but someone scored the pistons in both bores so it will be to be overbored. The previous owner sealed the head gasket with case sealer. I did not want to damage the head so I left it on the cylinder. The intake pots of this cylinder has also been polished and cleaned up. $35.00 plus shipping. I also have the cases - both are in very good condition -$40.00 plus shipping. I have the flywheel cover, also in very good condition - $15.00 plus shipping. I also have a flywheel - it has some surface rust on the front side, but the magnet side is good and reasonably clean. Should clean up easily - $20.00 plus shipping. Please let me know if you have any questions.
IMG_20180602_232946746.jpgIMG_20180602_232950421.jpgIMG_20180602_233003863.jpgIMG_20180602_233011676.jpgIMG_20180602_233018428.jpgIMG_20180602_232433668_HDR.jpgIMG_20180602_232445268_HDR.jpgIMG_20180602_232406907_HDR.jpgIMG_20180602_232417193_HDR.jpgIMG_20180602_232913764_HDR.jpgIMG_20180602_232931402_HDR.jpg
