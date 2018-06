Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: which specific adapter for PROK filters? 787 x4 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location norton shores (west) michigan Age 50 Posts 29 which specific adapter for PROK filters? 787 x4 A good buddy gave me the filters but I am unsure of what adapters I need to use. The filters appear to have an ID of 70mm. Nothing for sale ever lists the diameter so I can know for sure. Seems silly. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules