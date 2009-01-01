ProWatercraft Racing offers many cost effective ways to upgrade your vintage jetski. You can increase the handling of your ski with set of our front and rear sponsons or a ride plate. Get better drive with extensions and nozzles, or even make the ski look modern with our new #ProLite carbon fiber handle pole and #550Force hood! Pro Watercraft Racing are considered to be The Handling Specialist.
For more info visit
Pro Watercraft Racing Link: https://prowatercraftracing.com/
Kawasaki 440 / 550 parts
Front Sponsons:
https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...ront-sponsons/
Rear Sponsons:
https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...rear-sponsons/
Ride Plate:
https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...50-race-plate/
These Performance Sponsons offer improved turning grip, better stability in a straight line and very important improved stability when leaning over in a turn.
KEEP JETSKI FUN