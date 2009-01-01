pxctoday

  Today, 07:15 PM
    deftones1868
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    cleveland
    85 js550 part out

    Old team butch (may be) Hull w. Paperwork but in Ohio it's the old style before they had titles. Hull has not been registered since then and it is not in my name. Set up for dual cooling and still has some parts $50

    Mariner ride plate and intake grate - grate is cracked and will need welded. $50

    pump tapped for dual cooling stock prop though $120

    butch pipe and unknown manifold $200

    West coast waterbox $100

    i have 2 gas tanks one is clean and other will need a good cleanin $70 - $90

    cylinders and head clean- hone and go $75

    Nose Hull braces $100

    electrical box $100

    i believe 38 mikuni with KN filter and intake (will need rebuild) $100

    for pictures PM me a number or email and I'll get them over to you.
