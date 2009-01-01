Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 85 js550 part out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 32 Posts 473 85 js550 part out Old team butch (may be) Hull w. Paperwork but in Ohio it's the old style before they had titles. Hull has not been registered since then and it is not in my name. Set up for dual cooling and still has some parts $50



Mariner ride plate and intake grate - grate is cracked and will need welded. $50



pump tapped for dual cooling stock prop though $120



butch pipe and unknown manifold $200



West coast waterbox $100



i have 2 gas tanks one is clean and other will need a good cleanin $70 - $90



cylinders and head clean- hone and go $75



Nose Hull braces $100



electrical box $100



i believe 38 mikuni with KN filter and intake (will need rebuild) $100



for pictures PM me a number or email and I'll get them over to you. Last edited by deftones1868; Today at 07:16 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules