Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx motor mount hull insert replacement #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 56 750sx motor mount hull insert replacement Hey Guys,



So Iíve been struggling to get out a sheared off motor mount bolt that goes into the hull of my 750sx. I was able to drill through it but broke two bolt extractors trying to get it out. I think my only option now is to grind out the bolt with my dremel and put in a replacement fitting. I donít think the threads will be salvageable.



Has anyone epoxyed a new threaded insert into one of these hulls? What should I use? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules