  Today, 04:15 PM
    Lassiter32
    Lassiter32 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Lassiter32's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    64

    Another 2 piece Factory Pipe chamber for the 650's

    Older style 2 piece FPP chamber for the X2,650sx, conversions, etc. Has a brand new silicone coupler on it. $220.00 buyer pays shipping and PP fees if not gifted. (I don't have a headpipe)
    Attached Images Attached Images
