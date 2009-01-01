|
Another 2 piece Factory Pipe chamber for the 650's
Older style 2 piece FPP chamber for the X2,650sx, conversions, etc. Has a brand new silicone coupler on it. $220.00 buyer pays shipping and PP fees if not gifted. (I don't have a headpipe)
