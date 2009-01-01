Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 and 1991 CDI compatibility #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,578 1995 and 1991 CDI compatibility It seems my CDI went kablooey. I was wondering if I can yank the one from my 1991 X2 and put it on my 1995? The 1991 I think is stock and has a 4 wire CDI with about 32" long leads with colors blue, black/yellow, black/red, and black and is stamped with number FBT13274-3719. The 1995 also has a 4 wire CDI with 32" long lead with colors black, black, purple, and white and is stamped with number FBT13286-3725.



If it's relatively compatible then I'd also like to know which wire colors correspond.



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules