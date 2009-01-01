|
1995 and 1991 CDI compatibility
It seems my CDI went kablooey. I was wondering if I can yank the one from my 1991 X2 and put it on my 1995? The 1991 I think is stock and has a 4 wire CDI with about 32" long leads with colors blue, black/yellow, black/red, and black and is stamped with number FBT13274-3719. The 1995 also has a 4 wire CDI with 32" long lead with colors black, black, purple, and white and is stamped with number FBT13286-3725.
If it's relatively compatible then I'd also like to know which wire colors correspond.
