Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Suggestions for '01 Ultra 150 oil spill removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Morton, IL (outside of Peoria) Posts 47 Suggestions for '01 Ultra 150 oil spill removal Over the winter my oil feed line from the tank to the pump broke and dumped an entire tank of oil into the bottom of my '01 Ultra 150. I've been replacing all the oil lines and am finishing up with that project. Now I have to remove all the oil from the bottom of the bilge somehow. Any suggestions? Should I tip the ski up and let it all drain out the back? Or sprinkle oil-dri and then shop vac that? Maybe just go to the car wash and hose it all out?

Welcome to any suggestions! Thanks!

Jeff #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,381 Re: Suggestions for '01 Ultra 150 oil spill removal drain as much that will come when nose is up , spry down with engine degreaser and hose it out .



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

